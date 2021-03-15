The Bach Choir of Pittsburgh will premiere “Shout Joy!,” a new choral composition by the choir’s artistic director, Thomas W. Douglas, on March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Inspired by the poetry of Madeline L’Engle, the presentation is part of the Bach Choir’s 2020-2021 season of virtual concert experiences available for viewing online.
As with its December presentation of Gustav Holst’s “In the Bleak Midwinter,” choir members rehearse and perform from individual locations. Their individual audio and visual recordings are then professionally blended to present a virtual concert experience, streaming digitally.
L’Engle was an American poet and author widely known for her young adult novel “A Wrinkle in Time,” first published in 1962, as well as her writings on the themes of Christian faith and modern science. She was the recipient of the 2004 National Humanities Medal and was inducted into the New York Writers Hall of Fame in 2011.
Viewers can register for a free virtual ticket at bachchoirpittsburgh.org.