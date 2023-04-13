The Bach Choir of Pittsburgh will end its season with the music of Freddie Mercury and Queen.
The program features 16 of the band’s songs, from lesser-known pieces like “Innuendo” and “Lazing on a Sunday Afternoon” to hits “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The concert will feature soloists Treasure Treasure and drag queen Deep Violet; the five piece band includes Scott Anderson (keyboard); Chris Thomas (guitar); Brian Stahurski (bass); Bobby Kunkel (drums); and Scott Boni (saxophone).
Founded in 1934, the choir performs major choral works by composers from the Renaissance through the present. This year's concerts were inspired by playing cards. The first, "Kings," featured coronation anthems and the coronation Mass. The second, "Jacks," included musical parodies of P.D.Q. Bach and other "Jacks."
The "Queens" concert will be held at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets range in price from $12 to $30 and are available at bachchoirpittsburgh.org/tickets.
