Attack Theatre and Chamber Music Pittsburgh are teaming up for “Behind Ourself Concealed.”
It features contemporary dance performed to chamber works from six living composers, drawing from jazz, folk, and world music. The performance will feature six dancers and internationally acclaimed musicians, including Cuban-American saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera. “Behind Ourself Concealed” grew out of the 2022 album “Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed,” from clarinetist Tasha Warren and cellist Dave Eggar. The album, developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, features six original pieces by contemporary composers that explore themes of identity, home, and belonging.
