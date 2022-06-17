The Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its annual atlatl competition on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Presented annually with the World Atlatl Association, the competition will feature some of the world’s most talented atlatlists aiming for the top prize. The atlatl was a precursor to the bow and arrow and was used by prehistoric hunters while hunting deer, elk, and other large animals. Carved from wood, antler or bone, the atlatl increased a spear’s force and velocity.
Throughout the day, visitors of all ages and skill levels can try using an atlatl and compete in the event. This year, members of the Shawnee tribe, who will discuss prehistoric hunting techniques and demonstrate tool production in Meadowcroft’s Monongahela Indian Village.
For more information, go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft, or call 724-587-3412.