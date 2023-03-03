An interactive art exhibit from an acclaimed author and emerging artist opens March 10 at Atithi Studios in Sharpsburg.
The Remembering Room, the visual art debut of Pittsburgh-based author and creator Amanda Filippelli, explores grief and how it connects people. The exhibition is inspired by Filippelli’s new book of poetry, in which she explores her experiences dealing with grief after the unexpected loss of her father and becoming pregnant with a son two weeks later.
A year after the death of her father, Filippelli experienced another difficult loss – her dog died a year after her father and with the same illness.
“It’s so hard for people to give themselves permission to grieve without feeling like a burden, and we’re all quietly grieving something right now,” Filippelli said in a news release. “I created The Remembering Room to authentically share my own grieving process in the hopes of opening up conversations and connections with others, but it is also meant to be a space where anyone can go to sit with their own feelings without any judgment or expectation at all–because that’s where healing begins.”
An exclusive press opening for The Remembering Room is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. The exhibit opens to the public at 11 a.m. March 10.
Atithi Studios is located at 1020 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg.
(0) comments
