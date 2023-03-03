An interactive art exhibit from an acclaimed author and emerging artist opens March 10 at Atithi Studios in Sharpsburg.

The Remembering Room, the visual art debut of Pittsburgh-based author and creator Amanda Filippelli, explores grief and how it connects people. The exhibition is inspired by Filippelli’s new book of poetry, in which she explores her experiences dealing with grief after the unexpected loss of her father and becoming pregnant with a son two weeks later.

