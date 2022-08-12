The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley has announced new exhibits and the return of a popular event with Monarch butterflies.
The museum will host a family-and-friends exhibition of artists Kevin Kutz, Sandra Jackson, Eddie Mitchell and William Pfahl, all of whom will be showcasing their work from Friday, Aug. 19 through Oct. 30 during regular museum hours of operation.
While viewing the exhibition titled “Color, Light, and the Outdoors,” patrons will enjoy the beauty and majesty of the great outdoors through the artists’ creative vision.
To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view the work. A wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception with live music will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The cost to attend is $5 per person, and reservations must be made by Monday, Aug. 15.
The museum has also announced the return of its “Monarchs Milkweed and More” event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
In collaboration with Penguin Court and Brandywine Conservancy, the event is designed to enrich and educate children and adults on various pollinators and native flora.
A donation of $10 per family is suggested, and the proceeds will be used to help support the gardens.
Nancy Thorne, a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist from Greensburg, will give a presentation on all things bees.
Penguin Court will tag the Monarch butterflies, so the museum can monitor their progress and share information on the various stages. Penn State Master Gardeners will help guests create life cycle necklaces and have a Monarch Migration Game for the children.
Podermill and the Climate in Rural Systems Partnership (CRSP) will also join to share information and activities about climate change.
In addition, plein air artists from the Plein Air Painters of the Laurel Highlands group will be creating artwork of the gardens that will be available for purchase.
Guests will have the opportunity to become artists by helping to create a special monarch butterfly mural. When completed, it will be donated to a local care facility.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier.
Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
