From Monday to June 27, artist Stephen Towns will participate in the Fallingwater Institute’s artist-in-residence program, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg has announced.
During the residency, Towns will be engaged in making art as well as completing research on the life of Elsie Henderson, the longtime cook for several wealthy Pittsburgh families.
An exhibit of Towns’ work, “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance,” will be on view at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in 2022. It will examine the Americam dream through the lives of Black Americans.
For more information on the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, visit thewestmoreland.org.