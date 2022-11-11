Singers in grades 6 through 12 are invited to enter video submissions for a chance to perform during Highmark First Night in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.

The winner of Williams Sing-Off Competition will sing live in the Cultural District during the event, and earn a $500 cash prize, and a $1,000 donation for their school’s music department.

