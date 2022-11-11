Singers in grades 6 through 12 are invited to enter video submissions for a chance to perform during Highmark First Night in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.
The winner of Williams Sing-Off Competition will sing live in the Cultural District during the event, and earn a $500 cash prize, and a $1,000 donation for their school’s music department.
Individual students or groups of 20 or fewer who live within 150 miles of Pittsburgh can enter through Sunday, Dec. 4. Students must be affiliated with a middle or high school.
Videos should be 2 minutes or less, and may include one song, part of a song or parts of up to two songs. The content must be family-friendly. The song or songs on the winner’s submission will be the song performed at First Night.
All finalists will be invited to participate in the parade at Highmark First Night Pittsburgh.
The special guest judge is Nick Cortazzo, a Pittsburgh native currently performing as Link Larkin in the national tour of “Hairspray.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.