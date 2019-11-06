Each year, dozens of young aspiring musical artists audition to become a finalist in the Williams Sing-Off Competition. This event is hosted by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust every New Year’s Eve as part of Highmark First Night Pittsburgh. The winner will perform live at the Dollar Bank Stage at 7th Street and Penn Avenue on New Year’s Eve.
Those who wish to apply should:
- Send in a family-friendly video of themselves performing a musical number in under two minutes.
- Be in grades 6-to-12 and attend a school within 150 miles of downtown Pittsburgh.
- Apply individually, or by forming a musical group of 20 or fewer artists.
- Use pre-recorded track accompaniment, live performance accompaniment, or sing a cappella. Live accompaniment must be limited to one instrument, such as a keyboard or guitar – no full live bands.
- Be available from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. Songs performed in the audition video must be the same song to be performed at Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, if chosen as a finalist.
All finalists will be invited to participate in the Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 parade. The winner will not only be able to perform live as the opening act at the Dollar Bank Stage, but will also receive complimentary admission buttons to experience Highmark First Night Pittsburgh, a $500 cash prize, and $1,000 for their school’s music department.
Additional information and an application is available at TrustArts.org/SING-OFF.