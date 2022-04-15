The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation is accepting applications from artists and craftspeople for its annual “Art of the State” juried exhibition.
“Art of the State” is open to Pennsylvania residents who are at least 18 years of age. Artists will compete in five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft and photography/digital media. Entries must be submitted online. Additional information and the link to enter are available at statemuseumpa.org/ArtoftheState.
The application deadline is May 8.
“Art of the State” will open at the State Museum Sept. 11 and close Jan. 15.