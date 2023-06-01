Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will host its annual “Anything on Wheels” event on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Visitors can see dozens of vehicles throughout the weekend including special-use trucks, antique and classic cars, buses, and even a classic boat on trailers. Guests are invited to ride different trolleys throughout the day and tour the Trolley Display Building which houses many streetcars visitors can board and explore.
On Saturday, visitors can see the Historic Parade of Trolleys during which one of the museum’s volunteers will narrate each of several themed parades throughout the day featuring Pittsburgh trolleys and others from the collection. A night photo session will be held Saturday, featuring vintage cars and trolleys alongside historic structures at the museum. On Sunday, the Ohio Valley Community Band will perform popular and patriotic music at 2 p.m. Children are invited to make a Spin Art craft, play outdoor games, and see the visiting layout from the Pittsburgh Garden Railway Society.
The museum welcomes those who would like to display a vehicle during the show, and the parking lot opens at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is not required and there is no fee for exhibitors, though contributions are welcome. Vehicle exhibitors receive two complimentary tickets.
Admission is $13 adults, $12 for those 62 and older, $11 for children ages 3 to 15, and free for those under 3. Admission includes all exhibits and activities; the Trolley Era introductory film and exhibits; unlimited trolley rides; a self-guided tour of the Trolley Display Building; and the museum store.
Hott Dawgz food truck will be on site with lunch options for purchase.
The museum's hours in June, July and August are Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in June, July and August. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum is located opposite the Washington County Fairgrounds. Call 724-228-9256 or visit www.patrolley.org for additional information.
