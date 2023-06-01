Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will host its annual “Anything on Wheels” event on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Visitors can see dozens of vehicles throughout the weekend including special-use trucks, antique and classic cars, buses, and even a classic boat on trailers. Guests are invited to ride different trolleys throughout the day and tour the Trolley Display Building which houses many streetcars visitors can board and explore. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In