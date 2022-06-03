The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will host its annual “Anything on Wheels” event on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Visitors will be able to see dozens of vehicles throughout the weekend, including special-use trucks, antique and classic cars, and classic boats on trailers. Visitors will also be able to ride different trolleys throughout the day and tour the Trolley Display Building, which houses many streetcars.
On Saturday, a Historic Parade of Trolleys is planned. One of the museum’s volunteers will narrate each of several themed parades throughout the day featuring Pittsburgh trolleys and others from the museum’s collection. Also, children will be able to make a Spin Art craft and play outdoor games.
The parking lot opens at 9 a.m. for anyone who would like to display a vehicle. Pre-registration is not required and there is no fee for exhibitors, though contributions are welcome. Vehicle exhibitors receive two complimentary tickets.
Hours for the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday in June, July and August. It is located across from the Washington County Fairgrounds. For information call 724-228-9256 or go online to www.patrolley.org.