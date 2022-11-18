The Andy Warhol Museum has uncovered the master tapes of the classic 1967 album “The Velvet Underground and Nico.”
The album was produced by Warhol, and the tapes were found while processing Warhol’s archive at the museum. The nine initial tracks recorded by the band were the bedrock of the album that became of the most influential albums in rock music.
