The National Aviary in Pittsburgh announced last week that an Andean Condor chick has recently hatched.
The Andean Condor is considered critically endangered in Ecuador. The chick, which hatched June 7 and is a female, is the offspring of parents Lianni and Lurch, a pair of Andean Condors residing at the National Aviary. The chick is one of only three Andean Condors to hatch in North American zoos in the past year.
Andean Condors face a number of pressures in the wild that have led to population declines in recent decades. The birds only produce one egg every 12 to 18 months. The very slow rate of reproduction is an added conservation challenge to Andean Condor populations, and each hatching is an important step in the recovery of the species.