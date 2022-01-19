Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Orchid Tropical Bonsai Show, “An Ocean of Color” is at Phipps through March 6.
It features brightly-colored orchids, tropical bonsai specimens, fruiting and flowering bonsai trees and more.
Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Member and nonmember tickets must be reserved in advance and masks are required for all guests aged 2 or older.
For additional information, visit phippsconservatory.org.