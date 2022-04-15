The antiques show “American Pickers” is returning to Pennsylvania, and producers are looking for unique collectibles.
The show will visit areas throughout the commonwealth in June to film episodes.
The History Channel series explores the fascinating world of antique picking, following skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable treasures.
Pickers are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them in their mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. They also want to meet the characters who have those remarkable and exceptional items, as the show strives to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning about America’s past along the way.
Anyone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, can send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or message the show through Facebook: @GotAPick.
The show is only looking for private collections, which means no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.