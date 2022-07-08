Country Music Award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is coming to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for one show on Thursday, Aug. 4.
McCreery, who won the 2011 season of “American Idol,” released his fifth studio album, “Same Truck,” in 2021. Its first single, “You Time,” topped both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts, and the second single, “Damn Strait,” is out now. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the album.
The North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his album “Seasons Change,” the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart.
McCreery’s current combined album sales surpass 3 million copies. He’s earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles, and his recognitions include being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Artist of the Year in 2011 and winning the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012.
McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified “Clear as Day,” at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
Tickets for the show range from $58 to $128, and can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. The Palace Theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.