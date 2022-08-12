"American Idiot" at the Geyer Performing Arts Center

The leads for the upcoming musical “American Idiot” at the Geyer Performing Arts Center are (from left) Josh Reardon, Brady Opel and James Gerald. The show runs Aug. 18 to 21, and is based on the music of the punk band Green Day.

The Geyer Performing Arts Center will stage the musical “American Idiot”, a show influenced by the band Green Day’s album of the same name.

“The original album came out the year after I graduated high school, and I was in love with it, so it’s always been a part of my life,” said Tyler Handford, the co-director of the show. “It’s a very timely show with a relevant message.”

