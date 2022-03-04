The classic rock band America, known for hits like “A Horse With No Name” and “Ventura Highway,” hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, March 11 as part of their 50th anniversary tour.
Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate, the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of “A Horse With No Name.” The song topped the charts in the U.S., Canada and Finland, and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The band’s sound combined Beckley’s melodic pop rock, Bunnell’s use of folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery, and Peek’s more traditional country-rock leanings and personal lyrics.
The band released an eight-disc anniversary box set, “Half Century,” in 2020.
Their show at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $58 to $138 and can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000. VIP packages are also available.