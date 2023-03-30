The history of rock and roll is packed full of heroes and villains, and Ike Turner has the distinction of being both a hero and a villain.

Turner was instrumental in the creation of "Rocket 88," the 1951 slice of rhythm and blues that many experts pinpoint as the first rock and roll record. He was an adept guitarist and a canny talent scout and producer even before he pulled together the Ike and Tina Turner Revue that catapulted him to stardom in the 1960s.  Together, the couple brought the world landmark hits such as "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High."

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In