The Abbey Players will present “Fame Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in St. Benedict the Abbot Church’s Pope Benedict Center in Peters Township.
Tickets will be available at the door, and doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Proceeds from the show’s bake sale and gift card raffles will benefit charitable causes.
The Abbey Players is a community theater group for students in seventh through 12th grades that promotes prayer, performance and charity. For more information, email stbensabbeyplayers@gmail.com.