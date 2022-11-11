More than 25 local musicians will take part in “A Very Yinzer Christmas,” a holiday concert to benefit the nonprofit Band Together Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Band Together Pittsburgh works to enrich the lives of children and adults on the autism spectrum through the power of music. The concert, coordinated by Pittsburgh singer, songwriter and music veteran Joe Wodarek, will tap the talents of some of Pittsburgh’s favorite musicians and friends, including Band Together Pittsburgh musicians, who will perform the season’s favorite songs.
“This will be a celebration of music and the performance lineup is a parade of Pittsburgh’s music royalty – from Scott Blasey of the Clarks to Donnie Iris to Pete Hewlett and Nied’s Hotel Band and Joe Grushecky,” said Wodarek. “There are so many performers, so get ready to rock the holidays like only Pittsburgh’s yinzers can.”
The concert coincides with the release of a new Christmas album from many of the performers. Download cards for the album and tickets to the live show are now available for purchase at www.yinzerchristmas.com.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall.
