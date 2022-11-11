More than 25 local musicians will take part in “A Very Yinzer Christmas,” a holiday concert to benefit the nonprofit Band Together Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Band Together Pittsburgh works to enrich the lives of children and adults on the autism spectrum through the power of music. The concert, coordinated by Pittsburgh singer, songwriter and music veteran Joe Wodarek, will tap the talents of some of Pittsburgh’s favorite musicians and friends, including Band Together Pittsburgh musicians, who will perform the season’s favorite songs.

