State Theatre

State Theatre Center for the Arts in downtown Uniontown

Musicals, a Steelers legend and several concerts are on tap as the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is the debut performance of The Main Street Theatre Company. The local company, which plans to produce four shows yearly, replaces the Summer at the State program.

