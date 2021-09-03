Local nonprofit 412 Food Rescue will stream the second “Yinz Citizen” virtual concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 16.
The concert brings together 13 Pittsburgh-area musical artists, plus appearances from other area luminaries. The concert will celebrate the impact made by 412 Food Rescue’s network of volunteers, food donors and nonprofit partners during the last year.
The event will feature performances by Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, Josh Jams, Bill Toms, musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and more.
The concert is free to view, with the option to donate at YinzCitizen.com.