The Old Schoolhouse Players are performing “The 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” through Sunday, Dec. 11.
The play is set as a “broadcast” from a hole-in-the-wall studio in New Jersey, and meant to be a take on the Charles Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
As things go wrong with the broadcast, hijinks ensue, prompting the company to improvise the ending as a film noir mystery.
Shows will be performed on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at 20 Wabash Ave. in Hickory.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit osptheater.com.
