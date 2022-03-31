The Empty Bowls fundraiser will return to Greene County on Saturday to raise awareness about hunger throughout the world.
The international grassroots effort brings artists, students, educators and community volunteers together to raise money for local food banks and projects through a bowl of soup. Those who participate buy the soup, and get to keep the bowl that it’s served in as a reminder of all of the empty bowls in the world.
Waynesburg University Bonner Scholars Alyson Johnson and Meghan Briski were freshmen in 2019 when the last event was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds. Now, as seniors, they will participate, and pass the torch to others to keep the program alive.
“We were the last two students who had the experience of doing it,” Johnson said. “Now we’re training undergrads to take our place for next year.”
This year’s lunch features an assortment of homemade soups from Aladdin, the university’s catering service, breads from Panera, a tasty assortment of deserts and Chinese Auction goodies, all donated to the cause.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stover Hall’s Beehive, the university’s student lounge and eatery on the second floor. With COVID-19 lingering, Johnson and Briski decided to have the fundraiser on campus, with a drive-through option for added convenience and safety.
The university’s Bonner Scholar program started Empty Bowls Greene County in 2014, partnering with Community Foundation of Greene County to support the Weekend Food Program for students in the county’s school districts.
Its roots, however, go back to 1990 when Michigan art teacher John Hartom had his high school students make ceramic bowls that were used to serve the soup and then given to customers to keep.
Locally, university students and area artisans made the bowls that will be used on Saturday.
Those who come to the Beehive for lunch will have an opportunity to browse the auction items, and there will be pastries outside for those who pull into the parking area to be served.
This year’s soups are broccoli cheddar, loaded baked potato, wedding soup and either chicken noodle or vegetable, Johnson said.
“We haven’t decided which soup we’ll be making, but that’s what we’ll be doing on Friday night,” she said.
Tickets are available at the Center for Service Leadership Office in Stover. The cost is $15 for preorders, $20 the day of the event and $6 for university students. Children 12 and younger are free.