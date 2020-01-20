Employees of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County recently donated their prize winnings from the Waynesburg Light-Up Night Window Decorating Contest to Corner Cupboard Food Bank. The window, featuring a rustic country Christmas scene, placed second in the judging competition and first in the community choice competition on Facebook. The Window Decorating Contest is organized by Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful as part of the annual Light-Up Night and Holiday Open House in Downtown Waynesburg. Pictured with the winning window are First Federal employees Kelly Graham, left, and Jenny Coss, right, with Candace Webster, executive director of Corner Cupboard Food Bank, who accepted the $200 donation. For more ways to help Corner Cupboard, call 724-627-9784 or visit www.cornercupboard.org.