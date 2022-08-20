The 2022 PA Bituminous King Coal Show is underway, and Sunday, nine area high school seniors take the Carmichaels High School stage for the 67th annual Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen Pageant.

Competing for the coal crown are Kaelyn Rozgony, representing Albert Gallatin High School, daughter of Mike and Kristin Rozgony; Kaitlyn Matheny, California Area High School, daughter of Brent and Tiffany Matheny; Olivia Toth, Carmichaels Area High School, daughter of Robert and Kathleen Toth; Isabel LaPoe, Clay-Batelle High School, daughter of Elissa LaPoe; Jillian Katruska, Jefferson-Morgan High School, daughter of Joseph and Rachelle Katruska; Brianna Hensh, Laurel Highlands High School, daughter of Greg and Dee Hensh; Rory Branham, Mapletown High School, daughter of Kassie Branham; and Claire White, Uniontown High School, daughter of Jason and Terri White.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In