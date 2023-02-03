The Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for women educators, is accepting applications for an educational grant-in-aid award.
Women who are in their junior or senior year of college, majoring in education and attended PennWest University California are eligible to apply. Two grants of $1,000 will be awarded in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.