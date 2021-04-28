Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.