Dunkin’ restaurants in Western Pennsylvania will be observing Hunger Action Month by giving back to those in the community facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Western Pennsylvania Dunkin’ locations will be donating $1 of every espresso beverage purchased in store or in the drive-thru Friday to support area food banks. Funds raised from this initiative will benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Greater Washington Community Food Bank and Westmoreland County Food Bank.
“The need for food assistance in our region is unlike anything we’ve experienced in the past,” said Jennifer Zgurich, director of corporate and community giving at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “We are so thankful for Dunkin’s efforts to help our neighbors facing food insecurity. Every $1 donated through this promotion could provide up to 5 meals for our neighbors. Pittsburgh is a generous community and I know that we can come together to ensure all of our neighbors have access to enough food.”