The National Duncan Glass Society will hold a grand opening celebration a with ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Duncan & Miller Glass Museum at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 100 Ridge Ave., Washington.
The new museum is the culmination of a great deal of hoping and dreaming, hard work and very generous members, according to a news release from The National Duncan Glass Society.
“We are excited to begin this new chapter of the Duncan & Miller Glass Museum with the opening our new facility,” said Jon Day, president of the society. “We are thrilled to have Ms. Marolyn Piacenza, a founding member of the National Duncan Glass Society, participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.”
Commissioners Larry Maggi and Diana Irey Vaughn, state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, are expected to be in attendance.
Members of Washington County Community Foundation, The Bradford House, The Washington County Historical Society, Meadowcroft, the Trolley Museum and the Heinz History Center are expected to attend.
For more information, call the Duncan & Miller Museum at 724-225-9950, Jon Day at 724-678-6627 or Sherry Cooper at 904-955-2031.