Donora Public Library will hold a special interactive presentation on the old West and a chance to meet regional authors from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Authors attending include Kathleen Shoop, best-selling historic and woman’s fiction author; Peyton Michaels, children’s author and illustrator; Dale Saller, Vietnam veteran and military biographer; Brian Charlton, Donora Historical Society storyteller; Slaid Black, Western illustrator and poet, and “Author in Residence” and presenter Dr. Dave Lonich.

