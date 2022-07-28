Donora Public Library will hold a special interactive presentation on the old West and a chance to meet regional authors from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Authors attending include Kathleen Shoop, best-selling historic and woman’s fiction author; Peyton Michaels, children’s author and illustrator; Dale Saller, Vietnam veteran and military biographer; Brian Charlton, Donora Historical Society storyteller; Slaid Black, Western illustrator and poet, and “Author in Residence” and presenter Dr. Dave Lonich.
Attendees will be treated to Western-themed refreshments, prizes and activities for children and adults.
The event takes place at the lower level of Donora Public Library, 510 Meldon Ave., Donora.
