The Donora Historical Society donated more than $2,800 to six groups before wrapping up its traveling World War II exhibit in conjunction with The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
Representatives from the historical society recently handed out donations to the organizations last week. The organizations that received donations were Ernest E. Jobes American Legion - Post 212, $1,000; Donora Veterans Council, $250; AP Delsandro Veterans Memorial, $250; Ernest E. Jobes American Legion Auxiliary - Unit 212, $400; Donora Public Library, $800; and Donora Fire Department, $100.