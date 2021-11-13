The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Make-A-Wish in Pittsburgh. The donation came from part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rick Cross; Stephanie Pugliese, director of development; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rod Bush, vice president Chapter 16; and Mark Harmon.
