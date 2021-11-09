The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Honor Flight Pittsburgh. This program recognizes our American war veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by transporting them via motor coach to Washington D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices. This donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are John Sheldon; George Pry, founder and president; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Bob Kunkle; Kevin Bonus; and Andrea Keeney.
