Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a $1,000 check to the Syria Shrine Transportation Fund. This fund pays for transportation of children to the Shrine hospitals. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Rick Cross; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Alvin Douglas, Syria Roadrunners; and Mark Harmon.
