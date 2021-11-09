Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a $1,000 check to Dyslexia Learning Center in Pittsburgh. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Patricia Broskey, Learning Center director; Rick Cross; Wayneen Neville, office manager; and Mark Harmon.
