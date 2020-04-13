In the mid-1870s, John Vandegrift, a Washington County native, began his liquor distilling business in Fredericktown – a small city along the Monongahela River.
Born in Fredericktown in 1827, Vandegrift learned the skill of carpentry in his father’s lumber mill. He practiced this trade until he became caught up in the allure of the California gold rush. So, in 1869, John, his wife Mary Jane, their child, and his brother James packed up and headed west.
Although the gold rush was winding down by the time the Vandegrifts reached California, they were moderately successful in prospecting. The Vandegrift brothers’ success brought them unwanted attention, which culminated with James being killed in an attack by Mexican bandits.
Taking his brother’s death particularly hard, John decided to return to Fredericktown. By the mid-1870s, he registered his business, “John H. Vandegrift & Bro,” and opened distilling operations in Fredericktown, and a few years later in Allenport, and Monessen.
Vandegrift was considered a premier distiller by the federal government because he abided by the regulations for aging and bottling, set forth in the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897.
From its inception until 1920, the Vandegrift distillery experienced prosperity in production and distribution. Eventually, Vandegrift decided to step away from the distilling business and return to his first love, carpentry. Upon the untimely death of his son, however, Vandegrift returned to the distilling business in 1908 and ran the distillery for one more year, until his own death in 1909.
Vandegrift’s nephews continued to operate the distillery until 1920, when national prohibition became law. Knowing unclaimed whiskey would be confiscated by the federal government, the owners of the Vandegrift Distillery published a message in The Daily Republican stating, “Liquor dealers . . . Owners of certificates for Vandegrift Pure Rye communicate with distillery at once. Whiskey to be transferred.”
Unfortunately, the distillery at Fredericktown did not last long enough to see the end of prohibition, as the building was destroyed by fire in 1925. Whiskey was bottled under the name “Vandergrift” by various distillers until Pennco Distillers bought the rights to the name 1929 and began producing spirits under the name “Old Vandergrift.”
Pennco produced “Old Vandergrift” whiskey until 1934.
Laid Back History
The mission of Washington County Historical Society is to collect and preserve the history of Washington, and to educate the community on its’ remarkable history. With the historical society’s normal interactions curtailed by social distancing, officials have had to reimagine what is arguably the most important part of their mission – providing educational programming to the public.
While the historical society cannot currently invite people into its’ historic sites or conduct educational programs in the community, it remains committed to continuing engagement with its’ audience.
The historical society has been more active in providing educational materials on social media and also been working with the Observer-Reporter to publish a series of Looking Back articles on a weekly basis.
And now beginning at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, the historical society will present, Laid Back History.
Clay Kilgore, Washington County Historical Society executive director, will appear live on the historical society’s Facebook page to tell a story from Washington County’s past.
Why “Laid Back History?” Well, mainly because Kilgore will be appearing live from his home recliner.
Visit Washington County Historical Society’s Facebook page at facebook.com/lemoynehouse.