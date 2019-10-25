Luminari, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit organization fostering civility and respect, announces its ninth annual Luminari scholarship for I want to be an Ambassador! camp. The annual Luminari Award essay competition will provide two teenagers with an all-expenses paid experience to this one-of-a-kind-summer adventure.
“What the world needs now are more people with the willingness to consider different points of view, and to resolve differences in a civil and respectful way. And we have an opportunity to start with the next generation by teaching them about everyday diplomacy,” says Hilda Pang Fu, Luminari’s founder and president.
The 2020 essay competition invites teens to write about what diplomacy means to them and is open to all Pittsburgh-area students currently in grades seven through 11. Two winners will be selected as merit scholars – one from all eligible students in the area and one chosen from among students enrolled in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program. Each winner will receive a full merit-based $1,200 scholarship to I want to be an Ambassador! camp.
The camp will be held June 16-24. During the seven-day camp, teens learn about different cultures, talk with business and government leaders, meet face-to-face with diplomats, discuss the rapid progression of current events and learn about conflict resolution. The program also features a two-day Washington, D.C., excursion during which students visit foreign embassies and experience how ambassadors work together to improve our world.
For more information about the competition, its guidelines and to download a pdf of the 2020 Luminari award application, eligible students should go to: www.luminari.org/about-luminari/luminari-award/.
The submission deadline is Jan. 30. Only printed and mailed applications will be accepted. Students interested in the Luminari ESL Award essay competition should contact their ESL teachers directly for information on how to apply.
All students are encouraged to visit www.luminari.org/teens-learn-the-vital-art-of-diplomacy/ to learn more about Luminari’s I Want to be an Ambassador! camp and programs.