Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to DePaul School for Hearing & Speech in Pittsburgh. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Julianne Bartko, outreach and development manager; Angie Nordstrom, Level 1 teacher of the deaf; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Rodney Bush, chapter 16 vice president; Mark Harmon; Rick Cross; and kneeling, Dave Williams, director of pupil services; with Jack the therapy dog. Students, front row, are Asher, Kaylee and Matt; and back row, Cyia, Brycelyn, Jared and Jaidyn.
