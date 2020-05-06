Washington High School graduate Jamie Moore was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Waynesburg University. Moore, the daughter of James and Paula Moore of Washington, was a member of Nu Sigma Chapter Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. Moore graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She was on the Dean’s List for eight consecutive semesters. After graduation she will be employed at Washington Hospital.
