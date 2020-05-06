news 4
Buy Now

Washington High School graduate Jamie Moore was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Waynesburg University. Moore, the daughter of James and Paula Moore of Washington, was a member of Nu Sigma Chapter Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. Moore graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She was on the Dean’s List for eight consecutive semesters. After graduation she will be employed at Washington Hospital.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription