With many people out of work and staying in their homes, Chantal Fisher noticed there was plenty of negativity to go around.
With “Dashing in Greene County,” she hopes people can have something positive in their lives instead.
“Dashing in Greene County” is a Facebook group Fisher, of Carmichaels, started just this past weekend.
“There was a group that serviced the entire state of Pennsylvania,” Fisher said. “The premise is to surprise people that leave their addresses with little baskets or gift bags.”
According to Fisher, the statewide group was so large, with more than 20,000 members, that it was confusing to try and make of use of it locally.
With a Greene County specific group, it is more manageable for local residents to connect with one another.
“We have over 500 members from Greene County, and 40 or 50 people have gotten presents. That’s in less than 24 hours,” Fisher said.
As the group quickly grows, people leave comments with their addresses and what they would like. Some people leave addresses for other people, such as family members who may not use Facebook.
The gifts can be almost anything, whether they are snacks, makeup, lotion or even a bottle of wine.
Amy Collins, a “dasher” from Clarksville who works at MedExpress, made her own custom cups to deliver to people’s doorsteps.
They say, “COVID got me dashed.”
“I’ve dashed 10 households,” Fisher said. “I’m leaving one (Tuesday) for two little girls who had a birthday during quarantine.”
People who receive a “dash” will often return to the group to post a picture of what they receive, and to thank whomever left it for them.
Fisher has made posts on the group specifically asking for essential workers to leave their information.
“They’re out on the front lines of all of this, and I think they deserve a little pick me up, too,” Fisher said.
She has also put out a call on the group for any members who may own small businesses, and asking others to support them.
Fisher expects other “dashing” groups will begin soon in Washington and Fayette counties.
“A lot of people are scared and upset and angry,” Fisher said. I think it would good to just have some positivity in the world.”