The Washington County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announces its 2020-21 Good Citizen Award recipients. The high school seniors were selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. They are: Cassandra Maidment, Avella Junior-Senior High School; Emily Lemmon, Burgettstown High School; Zoey Sussan, Bethlehem-Center High School; Macey Roble, Fort Cherry High School, and Rachel Spina, Washington High School. The award rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. The students were selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

