The Daughters of the American Revolution National Pike Chapter presented local students the DAR Good Citizen, the JROTC, the Junior American Citizen and the Youth Citizenship awards during a series of special presentations last month.

Trinity Middle and High School and John F. Kennedy School students were recognized May 8 during a ceremony at Faith United Presbyterian Church.

