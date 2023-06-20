The Daughters of the American Revolution National Pike Chapter presented local students the DAR Good Citizen, the JROTC, the Junior American Citizen and the Youth Citizenship awards during a series of special presentations last month.
Trinity Middle and High School and John F. Kennedy School students were recognized May 8 during a ceremony at Faith United Presbyterian Church.
JFK eighth-graders Gabriella Rieg and Michael Wheeler and Trinity Middle School eighth-graders Olivia Angelo and Sutton Williamson were awarded pins and certificates for honor, service, patriotism, courage and leadership by Deborah Watson, DAR Youth Citizenship Chairman. The four students were nominated for the award by their schools’ social studies departments.
Certificates, medals and gifts were also awarded by Patricia Stavovy, JAC chairman, to JFK middle school students who participated in the annual Junior American Citizens art contest.
Fifth-grade results were: poster, first place PA, first place Eastern Division, second place national, Ben Sulkowski; stamp, first place PA, first place Eastern Division, second place national, Sophia Sawyer; short story, second place PA, Russell Douglass.
Sixth-grade: poster, second place PA, Gia Vanasco; poem, second place PA, Rocco Josay; group banner, first place PA, first place Eastern Division, third place national, Alex Startare, Matthew Chaido and Henry Coyle.
Seventh-grade: poster, first place PA, second place Eastern Division, Lucy Kumpfmiller; stamp, first place PA, second place Eastern Division, Madilyn Moore; poem, first place PA, second place Eastern Division, Jane Bieranoski.
Eighth-grade: poster, second place PA, Channing Hartung; stamp, second place PA, Brianna Kalich; poem, second place PA, Jonah Bieranoski; short story, first place PA, first place Eastern Division, third place National, Elliot Bodart.
At the JROTC Ball in April, Cadet Caden Williamson of Trinity High School was awarded the JROTC medal and certificate.
The DAR Good Citizens Award was presented to Daniel Bouvay and Emma Crouse, seniors at Trinity High School and McGuffey High School, respectively, in November 2022.
