The Washington County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announces its 2021-2022 Good Citizen Award recipients. Eleven area schools were contacted to participate; however, only four chose to submit a candidate. They are: Lynsee Brown, Avella Junior-Senior High School; Gianna Muscaro, Burgettstown High School; Shailen Crockard, Central Catholic High School; and Diana Pamela Jandres Aguilera, Washington High School. The high school seniors were selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities. Three impartial judges from the community reviewed the submitted essay and qualities of each participant who then receives a certificate, pin and wallet card. Out of the yearly participants, one outstanding entry is chosen to also receive a monetary award from the chapter, which will be presented to the student at a luncheon April 9. This year’s winner is Gianna Muscaro, from Burgettstown.
