Bethel Fife and Drum Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution honored Canon-McMillan student Rachel Ruslavage with the DAR Good Citizen Award at its April Zoom meeting.
The DAR Good Citizen Award is to reward individuals who possess good citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Teachers and the school’s senior class select the students. Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen, they are invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program by submitting an essay. The essay winner is selected by independent judges. This year’s theme was, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”
In addition to Ruslavage, Upper St. Clair student Kathleen McCurrie and Danielle DeProspo of South Park were winners of the DAR Good Citizens in their school district.
Bethel Fife and Drum Chapter, NSDAR is a chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR promotes Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism. For further information about the organization or becoming a member, visit bethelfifeanddrum.org.