The Seton Hill University Theatre & Dance Program will present Dance Spectrum 2022, featuring works choreographed by university faculty and guest artists.
Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.
Dances to be performed include Variations De Ballet De Raymonda; Mane, Wontonara; Rhythmic Love; and Steppin’ Out. Local students Samantha Callen of Charleroi and Kendra Shoffstall of Bethel Park are among the performers.
Tickets are available at setonhill.edu/tickets or by contacting the box office at 724-552-2929 or emailing BoxOffice@setonhill.edu. The performance will be held at the Greensburg university’s performing arts center.
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.