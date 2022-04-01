DanceSpectrum

Courtesy of Seton Hill University

Seton Hill students rehearse Rhythmic Love, a piece choreographed by guest artist Benjamin Belhumeur for Dance Spectrum 2022.

The Seton Hill University Theatre & Dance Program will present Dance Spectrum 2022, featuring works choreographed by university faculty and guest artists.

Performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m.

Dances to be performed include Variations De Ballet De Raymonda; Mane, Wontonara; Rhythmic Love; and Steppin’ Out. Local students Samantha Callen of Charleroi and Kendra Shoffstall of Bethel Park are among the performers.

Tickets are available at setonhill.edu/tickets or by contacting the box office at 724-552-2929 or emailing BoxOffice@setonhill.edu. The performance will be held at the Greensburg university’s performing arts center.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

