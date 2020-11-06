ROSTRAVER – The carillon bell system will sound again at a Rostraver Township church were they were silenced by a lightening strike in August.
The Fells United Methodist Church, a congregation that dates to 1785 in Fellsburg, has raised the money to restore the sound system, the church stated in a news release.
The new system will cost about $10,000, money that will be covered by insurance, but the church needed to raise a $1,000 deductible to cover the cost.
The storm didn’t damage the steeple, where the system is stored. The lightening strike damaged the electrical system that feeds the system, said church spokeswoman Catherine Volk.
“Many of us have missed the beautiful, peaceful sounds and sacred music that rang out every day, twice a day, from Fells United Methodist Church,” the Rev. Zack Bohinski, church pastor, stated in a news release.
The bells are central to the ministry of the church that has been known as the “lighthouse on the hill, since its founding.
The carillon systems plays a variety of hymns depending on the season.