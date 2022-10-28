Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Drive, Finleyville, will serve as a local drop-off site for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox distribution project.
In its 29th year, Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for children ranging in ages from 2 to 14. The shoeboxes are delivered to children in need in the United States and around the world.
